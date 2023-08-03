Hotel McCoy looks to breathe fresh air into College Station's art, hotel scene

The McCoy Hotel, a new art hotel concept, is set to open its College Station location in July, and looks to highlight local local food, spirits, and art.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station’s growing south side is about to get even more exciting with the opening of the art hotel concept Hotel McCoy opening in the summer of 2023.

Vice President of Hotel McCoy, Nicole Dahl, explained the creation of the business. “Hotel McCoy was an idea we had about 5 years ago because we had stayed in hotels for business, travel, for fun, with family, and it just felt like the more affordable hotels were frankly really boring," said Dahl. "And if you wanted to go someplace that was fun and experiential the rates were really high and two or three times as much as those more affordable places so we wondered if there was a way to combine those two problems and make something that was affordable and experiential.”

The hotel will prioritize local food, spirits, and art to create an environment true to the local culture.

“In College Station, we’ll have a pickle ball court, a life-size chess board, we have an outdoor gym, a huge pool, an outdoor movie theater so you can do dive-in movies and the bar will be Texas spirits, beer, and wine," said Dahl. "And when you walk in there will be nonstop things to do and the art is the heartbeat of the property and being by local artists it should feel a lot like College Station.”

This reimagined hotel experience looks to elevate the art and tourism scene in College Station.

“Travel is about tasting, feeling, seeing and hearing the community, so if you go somewhere and the music isn't local, and the food and the drinks aren't local, and the art's not local, its like 'Why are you even there? Why did you travel?'" said Dahl. "Even if you just come to College Station for a quick meeting at Texas A&M and you're only here for 14 hours, how can we make sure that you can still experience a little bit of the city.”