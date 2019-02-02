A new bill in the Texas Legislature could impact the path of the proposed Texas high speed railway.

Local State Senator Charles Schwertner proposed two bills dealing with eminent domain.

One would allow Texans to repurchase property seized for state projects, like the high speed rail, if there's no progress on the construction.

This means if the bill is passed and the rail project stays dormant for an undisclosed period of time, farmers and ranchers along the route could ask for the land back, according to the senators office.

There's a companion bill in the Texas House.

Both would have to pass the legislature and be signed by the governor to go into law.