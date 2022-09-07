New Braunfels K9 Voska alerts officers to over four pounds of meth hidden inside purse during traffic stop

The drugs, a scale, and approximately $1,000 in cash was seized and the 42-year-old driver was arrested.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The nose knows! K9 Voska with the New Braunfels Police Department alerted officers to more than 4.4 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Monday.

Officers pulled over April Perez, 42, on the northbound I-35 frontage road just after 11 p.m. That's when K9 Voska alerted the officers that she detected the odor of narcotics from inside the vehicle.

The drugs, as well as a scale and approximately $1,000 in cash, were found hidden inside a large purse on the front seat.

The driver was taken into custody on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, which is a first degree felony.

The methamphetamine and cash were seized.

