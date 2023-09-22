x
New Braunfels Police ask for public's help in search for missing woman

She was last seen wearing brown glasses, a brown floral top, blue jeans, gray shoes with shoulder length hair.
SAN ANTONIO — New Braunfels Police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 64-year-old woman who may be in a Silver Honda. 

Officials say the woman was last seen on the 1900 block of Kalli Jo Lane in New Braunfels, TX around 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22. 

The woman is described as having blonde hair, hazel eyes, weighting 130 pounds and 5'4''. She was last seen wearing brown glasses, a brown floral top, blue jeans, gray shoes with shoulder length hair. 

Police are also searching for a silver 2012 Honda with a license plate number BJN1999. The vehicle is described to have black running boards and a visible car seat in the rear passenger seats. 

