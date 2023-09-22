New Braunfels Police ask for public's help in search for missing woman

She was last seen wearing brown glasses, a brown floral top, blue jeans, gray shoes with shoulder length hair.

SAN ANTONIO — New Braunfels Police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 64-year-old woman who may be in a Silver Honda.

Officials say the woman was last seen on the 1900 block of Kalli Jo Lane in New Braunfels, TX around 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22.

The woman is described as having blonde hair, hazel eyes, weighting 130 pounds and 5'4''. She was last seen wearing brown glasses, a brown floral top, blue jeans, gray shoes with shoulder length hair.