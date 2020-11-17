New Brazos Valley Christmas attraction to put on your list

A new way to celebrate the holiday season is now open in Brazos County. Christmas at the Tree Farm is a inexpensive Christmas experience for all ages.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new way to celebrate the holiday season is now open in Brazos County. Christmas at the Tree Farm is an inexpensive Christmas experience that the whole family can enjoy.

“Since we are not built directly for a Christmas event, we have built around our tree farm and nursery, so it’s not something you’ll see anywhere else," said April Theiss, the event coordinator for Christmas at the Tree Farm.

This is the first year the Brazos Valley Tree Farm has put on a holiday event for the public. The owner, Alton Ofczarzak, loves the holiday season and saw a need in the community to have a little more fun during this time of year.

People can come out and take part in a nearly two-mile drive-thru light show by their personal vehicle or by the farm’s hayride. The hayride also takes people to Christmas Town which has food trucks, arts and crafts, great photo opportunities and much more.

“I really like being a part of it cause I get to see all the families with a smile on their face," Theiss said.

It might be well lit now, but a little less than two months ago, this holiday attraction was not even a thought.

“[Alton] told us at the very end of September that he wanted to do this," Theiss said.

Staff at the tree farm told Ofczarzak they have space, they have the resources, so why not do it.

Staff got to work quickly and built a lot of the Christmas decorations, attractions and lights from the ground up themselves.

“Our tree farm manager remembered when he was a kid there was a reindeer his dad built out of logs," Theiss said. "He built the reindeer himself.”

With some teamwork from staff and other businesses in the area owned by Ofczarzak, Christmas at the Tree farm is open and ready for the holidays. Staff also plan on adding more decorations to the Tree Farm throughout the season.

Even though it is a tree farm, Christmas at the Tree Farm does not sell Christmas trees. However, staff plan to plant some so they can sell them for future Christmas seasons and keep the event going for years to come.

Christmas at the Tree Farm is open seven days a week and the season will run Nov. 9 through Dec. 30.

Monday - Thursday: Open 5 pm-10 pm.

Friday- Sunday: Open 5 pm-11 pm.

Holiday hours

Nov. 25: Open 5 pm-9 pm

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Christmas Eve: Open 5pm-9pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Tickets to go through the drive-thru are $25 per car.