New class at TAMU-CC teaches students about the art of video games

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Island University has a new course that is geared towards introducing a higher level of thinking when it comes to videogames.
The course is called 'Topics in Media Arts: Video Game Studies' and it teaches students to think of video games as more of an art form and a larger part of global pop culture.
The class also comes with a hands on lab where students, of course, play video games.
"Theory about video games kind of helps you learn how most things are created, ya know, because its a collaborative effort. Its many different elements that make up one thing," said TAMU-CC student Mark Thompson.
Some of the games students got hands on experience include Donkey Kong, Mario Kart and Super Mario Run.