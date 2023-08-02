New class at TAMU-CC teaches students about the art of video games

The course is called 'Topics in Media Arts: Video Game Studies'.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Island University has a new course that is geared towards introducing a higher level of thinking when it comes to videogames.

The course is called 'Topics in Media Arts: Video Game Studies' and it teaches students to think of video games as more of an art form and a larger part of global pop culture.

The class also comes with a hands on lab where students, of course, play video games.

"Theory about video games kind of helps you learn how most things are created, ya know, because its a collaborative effort. Its many different elements that make up one thing," said TAMU-CC student Mark Thompson.