New coalition promoting public-private partnerships to fund roadways

BRYAN, Texas — Texas adds more than 1,000 people and hundreds of cars to the roads each day. The Texas Association of Business (TAB) is launching the Keep Texas Moving (KTM) coalition in the Bryan-College Station area to keep up the wear and tear on the roadways and highways.

Texas comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Texas is expected to lose $5 billion in the 2021 state budget. The KTM coalition will promote and bring together public-private partnerships who will help build roads and highways.

TAB said the partnerships will help free up state money so it can be invested in other areas. These partnerships will also get projects done years ahead of schedule.

Ideas the TAB has for the public-private partnerships include using optional toll lanes for motorists.

“The Texas economy will recover and traffic will be back," said Aaron Cox, the vice president of TAB. "I have traveled that I-35 corridor many times and many of the roads. I can tell you that when the economy and the traffic comes back it will come back with a vengeance.”

