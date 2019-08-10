COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As College Station continues to grow, builders around town are planning for new home owners. Real estate firm, Oldham Goodwin Group, is announcing the development of a 370 acre community.

"Today, I think intellectual capital is such a huge component of growth," said Hunter Goodwin, the CEO and president of Oldham Goodwin Group. "With Texas A&M in our backyard, I think we are just ripe for economic prosperity and growth."

Ranked number three for the best places of business and career in the country by Forbes, College Station is expected to see the number of residents increase in the next coming years.

"When you look at our proximity to Houston and that we are in the heart of the Texas triangle, I think we are really ripe for growth," Goodwin said.

Greens Prairie Reserve are new home sites to come to the south side of College Station. Construction is underway for first of several phases for the subdivision.

Located near the intersection of Highway 6 and William D Fitch Parkway, these planned houses hope to provide easy accessibility to things like restaurants, shopping, College Station Independent School District and even an adventure.

"What we really tried to do is feature green space and open areas," Goodwin said. "What you see is a tremendous amount of walking trails."

The planned community has a third of its land solely dedicated to nature preservation.

"I think its just going to be a tremendous success and a great addition for the community at large," Goodwin said.

Oldham Goodwin Group hopes to have a grand opening date near spring 2020's Parade of Homes.

ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM: