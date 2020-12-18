x
Local News

Texas State Department of Health releases updated COVID-19 vaccine locations

Several places in Brazos County are now on the list, as well as around the Brazos Valley.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The state of Texas is set to receive about 620,000 doses next week. The CDC will deliver more than 460,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and nearly 160,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. This vaccine will continue helping front-line workers, as well as the vaccinations for the long-term care facilities can begin.

The Texas State Department of Health has released new COVID-19 vaccine locations and many areas around the Brazos Valley will be getting it. Here are the locations by county and city:

BRAZOS COUNTY

Bryan, TX

  • Brookshires Pharmacy
  • Bryan Opco LLC DBA Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation
  • H-E-B Pharmacy (Villa Maria)
  • H-E-B Pharmacy (N Texas Ave)
  • St. Joseph Hospital (Meditech)

College Station, TX

  • CHI St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital
  • CHI St. Joseph Primary Care
  • H-E-B Pharmacy (S Texas Ave)
  • H-E-B Pharmacy (William D. Fitch Pkwy)
  • H-E-B Pharmacy (FM 2154)

BURLESON COUNTY

Caldwell, TX

  • Brookshires Pharmacy

Somerville, TX

  • Brookshires Pharmacy

GRIMES COUNTY

Navasota, TX

  • Brookshires Pharmacy

LEE COUNTY

Giddings, TX

  • Brookshires Pharmacy

LEON COUNTY

Buffalo, TX

  • Brookshires Pharmacy

Jewett, TX

  • Brookshires Pharmacy

MADISON COUNTY

Madisonville, TX

  • Brookshires Pharmacy (S. State Street)
  • Brookshires Pharmacy (E. Main Street)

WALKER COUNTY

Huntsville, TX

  • Brookshires Pharmacy
  • H-E-B Pharmacy
  • Texas Department of Criminal Justice

WALLER COUNTY

Brookshire, TX

  • Brookshires Pharmacy

Hempstead, TX

  • Brookshires Pharmacy

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Brenham, TX

  • Brookshires Pharmacy
  • H-E-B Pharmacy (S. Day Street)

    

