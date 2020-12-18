Texas State Department of Health releases updated COVID-19 vaccine locations

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The state of Texas is set to receive about 620,000 doses next week. The CDC will deliver more than 460,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and nearly 160,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. This vaccine will continue helping front-line workers, as well as the vaccinations for the long-term care facilities can begin.
The Texas State Department of Health has released new COVID-19 vaccine locations and many areas around the Brazos Valley will be getting it. Here are the locations by county and city:
BRAZOS COUNTY
Bryan, TX
- Brookshires Pharmacy
- Bryan Opco LLC DBA Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation
- H-E-B Pharmacy (Villa Maria)
- H-E-B Pharmacy (N Texas Ave)
- St. Joseph Hospital (Meditech)
College Station, TX
- CHI St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital
- CHI St. Joseph Primary Care
- H-E-B Pharmacy (S Texas Ave)
- H-E-B Pharmacy (William D. Fitch Pkwy)
- H-E-B Pharmacy (FM 2154)
BURLESON COUNTY
Caldwell, TX
- Brookshires Pharmacy
Somerville, TX
- Brookshires Pharmacy
GRIMES COUNTY
Navasota, TX
- Brookshires Pharmacy
LEE COUNTY
Giddings, TX
- Brookshires Pharmacy
LEON COUNTY
Buffalo, TX
- Brookshires Pharmacy
Jewett, TX
- Brookshires Pharmacy
MADISON COUNTY
Madisonville, TX
- Brookshires Pharmacy (S. State Street)
- Brookshires Pharmacy (E. Main Street)
WALKER COUNTY
Huntsville, TX
- Brookshires Pharmacy
- H-E-B Pharmacy
- Texas Department of Criminal Justice
WALLER COUNTY
Brookshire, TX
- Brookshires Pharmacy
Hempstead, TX
- Brookshires Pharmacy
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Brenham, TX
- Brookshires Pharmacy
- H-E-B Pharmacy (S. Day Street)