It is officially game week for the Texas A&M football team who will open the season next Thursday night at home against Northwestern State. Numerous players and head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media on Thursday afternoon inside the Kyle field media center.

A wide range of topics were discussed, but no Fisher did not name a starting quarterback. With fall camp in the rear view mirror, the Aggies can switch their focus to game planning for the Demons and everyone is very optimistic about the 2018 campaign.

