Embrace your creative side at Board and Brush, a new DIY wood workshop opening in College Station on August 28.

Natalie and Mark Mobley are the owners of Board and Brush in College Station. Board and Brush is a DIY wood sign workshop where customers can create a personalized wooden sign to hang in their home. No experience is needed and Board and Brush provides customers with everything they need from materials, a design and all the instruction necessary to make a beautiful sign.

“College Station didn’t have anything like this and we thought it would be a great thing to bring here just for the community. Because there’s not much to do here for friends, night out, or date nights or even family birthdays, kids parties,” Natalie said.

Natalie and Mark saw a need in College Station for a DIY workshop rather than another bar or restaurant.

“So that’s what makes us a little more unique than other places here is because everybody can make what they want,” Natalie said. “And we don’t say you have to make it look like this. Yes, you pick from our customized designs and then you say this is how I wanna paint it or this is the stain I wanna use.”

The experience customers have at their shop is what they want people to love. They want people to come into their shop and forget about everything else outside those shop doors and just have fun. Then have those people be able to go home and hang something on their wall and be proud of it.

$65 is the flat fee for parties no matter the number of people while kids parties fees are a little less expensive. Normal workshops are 16 years and up while private kids parties can be as young as six years old up to 16 years old. A normal workshop or party is about three hours while kids parties are about two and a half hours.

To sign up for a workshop or schedule a private event, go to their website: https://boardandbrush.com/collegestation.

Board and Brush is located at 900 Harvey Road Suite 13, College Station, Texas 77840.

The grand opening is Tuesday August 28th from 6-8 pm with free snacks, treats and giveaways.

© 2018 KAGS