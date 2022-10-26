x
New exhibit at Brazos Valley Museum explores the human-canine bond

Learn about the history of dogs and their close bond with humans.
Credit: Facebook

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Museum is opening a new exhibit, Dog Tales: The Human Canine Connection, that will be open from Nov. 18 to April 29. 

This exhibit will showcase the early domestication of dogs and their relationship with humans throughout the years. Viewers will also be able to learn about the role that dogs play in the service industry. 

Opening night, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m., will feature a free event that is open to the public. At this event, Dr. Angela Perri from the Texas A&M Department of Anthropology will host a fascinating presentation. Following this presentation visitors can enjoy wine, live music and a gallery viewing. 

For more information and updates you can visit here

