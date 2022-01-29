Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History opens new ceramics exhibit

The exhibit will feature about 100 pieces featuring styles including traditional, modern and even 3-D printed ceramic art.

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History has opened its doors with a new exhibit beginning Saturday.

"Fire & Earth: The Story of Ceramcs" has something for everyone.

When it comes to ceramics, Deborah Cowman, the executive director of the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, said it's not uncommon for people to come across typical household items that are classified as a ceramic piece. Cowman said there are many items that can be classified as ceramics including coffee cups, toilets, pottery, and more.

“I think a lot of people when they think about ceramics they think about their coffee cup and things like that but really the story of ceramics is really exciting," said Cowman.

Cowman said her goal with the ceramics exhibit is to help people understand the meaning behind the art. Ceramics have existed for hundreds of years and spread across multiple cultures. Cowman said the exhibit will feature about 100 pieces featuring traditional, modern, and even 3-D printed ceramic art.

Join us for our new exclusive exhibit, "Fire & Earth: The Story of Ceramics", opening today! It will be on display January 29- May 28, featuring beautiful traditional ceramics as well as advanced ceramic materials! pic.twitter.com/mx7PhAQiEr — Brazos Valley Museum (@bvmuseum) January 29, 2022

“We thought It would really be great for people to learn about the history of ceramics, to see some of the beautiful examples of ceramic art and also look at some of the industrial uses of ceramics," said Cowman.

Cowman said some of the pieces featured in the museum's exhibit have also come from local artisans of the Brazos Valley.

“Quite frankly that’s what makes our community great are all the specialty things and people that are artists, musicians, and all the cultural opportunities," said Cowman.

For Cowman, she wants people to look at the exhibit and take home with them something more valuable than just the art; the story behind it.

“My hope is that lots of people come out and that they enjoy the exhibit," said Cowman.