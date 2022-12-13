Heart of Texas Goodwill to open third Bryan-College Station facility in 2023

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new Goodwill facility is set to be created in College Station, according to a press release from the organization.
The organization currently has two locations in the Bryan-College Station area--one off of Boonville Road in Bryan and another off of Texas Avenue in College Station.
According to the press release, the new facility is "planned to complement and not replace the current Goodwill store" which is located at the College Station Shopping Plaza in south College Station.
Heart of Texas Goodwill CEO Shannon Wittmer shared her thoughts on the new location's opening, saying "the Bryan/College Station community has been phenomenal this year. Since breaking ground last April, the Bryan store reached record breaking sales and the College Station store is a top performing store every month. This additional facility will provide an enhanced customer experience for our donors and shoppers who support our Mission Services programs with every visit."
The project is expected to take nine months to complete, according to the press release, with the store's opening projected to be in early fall 2023.