The new Doug Pitcock ’49 Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center is nearing completion and is scheduled to open in August, just in time for the beginning of the 2018 football season.

“We are in the home stretch,” said General Manager Greg Stafford. “We look forward to embracing the Aggie ‘Howdy!’ spirit by sharing the richness of the university’s storied history, treasured traditions, and exceptional academic prowess with a diverse and global audience.”

Texas A&M built the hotel and conference center, located a mere 96-yards from Kyle Field, to provide Aggies comfortable access to the football stadium and provide a central place for conferences and reunions, something the Brazos Valley currently lacks.

The eight-story, 252,500-square-foot hotel and conference center will feature a full-service restaurant and bar, 1,400 car garage, an outdoor pool, a fitness center, an outdoor event area, a 650-seat ballroom and more than 28,000 square feet of conference and meeting space, along with 250 guest rooms, two penthouses and 11 suites.

In February, the A&M Board of Regents named the center in recognition of James D. “Doug” Pitcock, a philanthropist and Aggie alumni.

