Brazos County Health District announces new dates for COVID-19 mobile testing sites

The Brazos County Emergency Operations Center is teaming up with the Texas Department of Emergency Management to offer free COVID-19 testing.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Where can you get free testing for COVID-19? Right here in Brazos County! The health district announced the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center is teaming up with the Texas Department of Emergency Management to bring more mobile testing options to the Brazos Valley.

What you need to know

This testing is FREE. You do not need to pay or show your proof of health insurance.

You do not have to live in Brazos County.

You do not need to have symptoms to get tested.

You do not need to make an appointment.

All testing sites will offer drive-thru testing.

Testing is available for anyone 5 years of age and older. However, if your younger child can cough on demand, then their test will be considered.

Questions and Answers

Q: What do I need to bring with to get tested?

A: Bring a picture ID, driver's license, passport, or any other form of photo identification.

Q: What kind of test is it?

A: The test is an oral swab. It is not the nasal swab. The health district asks you not to eat, drink, or smoke 20 minutes before you get the test.

Q: How long will it take to get results?

A: Results take 2-3 days. You will be sent the results through a text message or your email.

Q: Do I have to pre-register for the test?

A: No, but if you would like to make an appointment, you can make one 24 hours before the testing site's official opening time. If you would like to register, just click the box below. ↓

Schedule a COVID-19 test today | Curative Schedule a painless, self-collected COVID-19 test at one of our 8,000+ testing sites across the country. Get results in as little as 24 hours.

Testing Locations

There are three mobile testing locations in Bryan and College Station. You can also check out the map at the bottom of this article and see where each location is. You can also click on each location to see dates and times for testing.

BRAZOS CENTER (3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan)

December 3 (11 am-7 pm)

December 4 (11 am-7 pm)

CONNECTING POINT CHURCH (410 Harvey Road, College Station)

December 2 (8 am-4 pm)

BRIAN BACHMANN COMMUNITY PARK (1600 Rock Prairie Road, College Station)