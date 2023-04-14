New outdoor fitness court opening in Caldwell on Thursday, April 20

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will commemorate the official opening of the new addition to Davidson Creek Park.

CALDWELL, Texas — A new partnership involving the City of Caldwell, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, and National Fitness Campaign (NFC) will bring an outdoor fitness court to Davidson Creek Park in Caldwell.

“National Fitness Campaign is proud to welcome the City of Caldwell to the campaign as a leader in health and wellness for Texas and across America,” said NFC founder Mitch Menaged in the release. “We are proud to continue our mission of getting people moving outdoors and helping communities combat the detrimental costs of physical inactivity.”

According to a release related to the event, the fitness court is meant to "expand free access to high quality workouts and create equitable access to exercise communities around the state."

"On average, one in two adults don't have enough aerobic physical activity in their day-to-day lives, which can lead to chronic, yet preventable, conditions, "said Sheena Payne, Director of Community Affairs at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas in the release. "Helping fund these Fitness Courts is just one more way we can work toward all Texans having access to optimal health outcomes right in their own community."

An app is available for those who wish to have a coach to enhance their fitness experience. Click here for information on how to download it.

“I am excited that Davidson Creek Park is home to such a unique work-out experience. The Fitness Court is family-friendly and is a great addition to our wonderful city park,” said Caldwell Mayor Janice Easter in the release.

The new fitness court will open on Thursday, April 20 at 5 p.m.