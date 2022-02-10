College Station police release new pictures of robbery suspect

If you recognize the man in the photos, please call 979-764-3600.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department has released new pictures of a robbery suspect they have been searching for since the end of January.

CSPD investigators are asking for help in identifying the suspect who allegedly walked up to a Walmart shopper in the parking lot of the department store on Brothers Boulevard on January 27 and robbed them at knifepoint.

The alleged robbery happened in broad daylight - 10:15 in the morning. Authorities said the victim suffered minor injuries and the man who allegedly robbed the shopper was last seen running south of the parking lot.

The parking lot is located near the intersection of Longmire Drive and Harvey Mitchell Pkwy.

We are still asking for help identifying this person. Additional photos are now available. If you know who he might be, please call (979) 764-3600. (Case # 2022-000623) (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/pLViMvQXqQ — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) February 9, 2022

College Station investigators are asking someone to come forward and identify the suspect in the photos above. They are asking for any tips to be called in to 979-764-3600. The case number is 2022-000623.