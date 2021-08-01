New strain of COVID-19 not in Brazos County; Health District continues to monitor

Texas reported its first known case of a person infected with the new variant of the coronavirus in Harris County Thursday.

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Health District said there is no evidence the new variant of COVID-19 is in the Bryan-College Station area at this time.

Texas reported its first known case of a person infected with the new variant of the coronavirus in Harris County Thursday. They are a man between the ages of 30 and 40 years old who lives outside of Houston's city limits. He has no history of travel, which suggests there could be community spread.

The Brazos County Health District is monitoring updates from Harris County in regards to COVID-19. They are anticipating the new strain to eventually show up in Bryan-College Station.

“We’ve always kept a finger on the pulse of what’s going on with COVID-19, especially now with this new variant in Harris County," said Mary Parrish, the administrative assistant for emergency preparedness at the Brazos County Health District. "We know that what happens in Harris County usually ends up in Brazos County within a matter of time.”

Besides being more contagious, the health district said there is still so much unknown about the new strain.

The health district urges people to continue taking precautions when it comes to COVID-19. They are reminding about good handwashing, wearing masks and avoid social gatherings.