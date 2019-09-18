COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

A new Chick-fil-A is opening in the Jones Crossing shopping center off Harvey Mitchell Pkwy Sept. 19. The fast food chain is one of many big names to join the shopping center, accompanied by giants like HEB, Mod Pizza and Sports Clips. The addition will bring the total number of Chick-fil-A’s in College Station to four.

The opening will be highlighted by the company’s signature First 100 Camp out, an opportunity for participants to win free Chick-fil-A for a year. To be eligible for this prize, participants must be 18 years or older with a U.S. government-issued ID. Shortly before 6 pm on Sept. 18, participants can begin lining up outside the restaurant, after camping for 12 hours upwards of 100 participants will have a chance to earn a free supply of Chick-fil-A meals.

Free Chick-fil-A for a year, specifically one meal a week for 52 weeks, sounds too good to be true. But, the First 100 Cam pout grand opening celebration will mark its 16th anniversary next month. With this celebration tradition Chick-fil-A will have given away more than $39 million through year-end 2018 in free food.

So hop in line and maybe you can get a chicken sandwich and waffle fries for free this year.

