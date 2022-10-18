Changes to Transportation Improvement Program are up for public feedback

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is asking members of the Bryan/College Station area to view and comment on changes to future transportation plans within the community.
Notable changes to the Transportation Improvement Program include funding, timelines and prioritization of construction.
These changes come after the recent adoption of the Unified Transportation Program (UTP) by the Texas Transportation Commission.
Community members are encouraged to visit the organizations website and provide feedback from Oct. 18 to Nov. 1 at 5 p.m.
See a list of items the UTP has increased funding for below:
- State Highway 6 expansion project
- Bush/Wellborn Interchange
- Texas Avenue project
- FM 1179
To view in-depth plans and provide feedback visit the MPO website here.