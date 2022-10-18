Changes to Transportation Improvement Program are up for public feedback

This is an opportunity for local voices to be heard regarding recent changes to future transportation plans.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is asking members of the Bryan/College Station area to view and comment on changes to future transportation plans within the community.

Notable changes to the Transportation Improvement Program include funding, timelines and prioritization of construction.

These changes come after the recent adoption of the Unified Transportation Program (UTP) by the Texas Transportation Commission.

Community members are encouraged to visit the organizations website and provide feedback from Oct. 18 to Nov. 1 at 5 p.m.

See a list of items the UTP has increased funding for below:

State Highway 6 expansion project

Bush/Wellborn Interchange

Texas Avenue project

FM 1179