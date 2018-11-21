COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The holidays are a time where many give back. And for many behind the doors of the Baylor Scott and White NICU, they are giving joy to the families of their patients.

"It's just something the families can go into the NICU in a hard situation and get a little bit of joy they weren't expecting," said nurse Tara Bell.

That joy? A handmade crochet hat.

And in time for Thanksgiving on Thursday, the hats follow that theme. Ranging from pie, to turkeys, to pumpkins - the hats are all unique.

The idea came to respiratory therapist nurse Jennifer France when she saw a mother crocheting for her baby at her bedside.

"One day I said I want to help you make hats," France said. "So, we started making them for the holidays."

Now, on every holiday, she and other nurses in the NICU, team together to bring something special to their patients.

"These babies are just so innocent and they deserve the best we can give them," she said.

Each hat can take up to two hours to make, but Bell said seeing the smiles on the families faces, make it worth it.

"The time we put into making these hats is nothing compared to what these families are going through," she said.

