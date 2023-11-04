No charges against October 2022 bomb threat caller, DA says

The individual who made the call reportedly contacted the Texas A&M Central Help Desk from the psychiatric hospital that they were staying at in Houston.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In October 2022, a call was made to the Texas A&M University Technology Services Help Desk Central claiming that there was a bomb threat at Kyle Field. That prompted a Code Maroon alert to be issued for students and staff at 1:25 p.m.

After K-9 units made a sweep of Kyle Field and the adjacent Bright Football Complex, an "all clear" was issued by the university at 3:49 p.m.

The incident resulted in Texas A&M football practice being cancelled.

Recently, Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons has revealed that the call was made by a unidentified Houston psychiatric hospital patient. According to reports, the person made the call inside the facility.