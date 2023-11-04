No charges against October 2022 bomb threat caller, DA says

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In October 2022, a call was made to the Texas A&M University Technology Services Help Desk Central claiming that there was a bomb threat at Kyle Field. That prompted a Code Maroon alert to be issued for students and staff at 1:25 p.m.
After K-9 units made a sweep of Kyle Field and the adjacent Bright Football Complex, an "all clear" was issued by the university at 3:49 p.m.
The incident resulted in Texas A&M football practice being cancelled.
Recently, Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons has revealed that the call was made by a unidentified Houston psychiatric hospital patient. According to reports, the person made the call inside the facility.
Because of this information on the individual, no charges will be pressed and the case will not be taken by the District Attorney's office.