No injuries reported in fire at Pearl Apartments, College Station Fire confirms

The fire took place around noon on Wednesday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A fire around noon on Wednesday has displaced multiple residents from the Pearl Apartments. The College Station Fire Department has confirmed to KAGS that there have been no injuries.

According to reports, the fire began on the second floor and spread to the third floor. Though an exact number has not been confirmed, residents say about 20 people were displaced as a result of the fire and several rooms were damaged by fire, smoke, and water damages.

KAGS has reached out to the Pearl Apartments for a comment on the situation, but has not received any response as of publish time.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.