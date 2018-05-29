Texas A&M baseball isn't the only local team still alive in the postseason. Normangee softball is preparing to play in its first ever state tournament game on Wednesday.

It has been announced by the UIL, the Lady Panthers will take on Woden out of East Texas in the Class 2A state semifinals on Wednesday morning on the campus of Texas. First pitch is at 9 a.m.

Normangee's run to the final four has been super impressive. The biggest and best win though

just came in the regional final against Shiner by a score of 7 to 1. Get this, heading into the season, the Lady Commanches had played in the last 3 state championship games and own 6 titles.

© 2018 KAGS