The Normangee softball team has advanced to the state tournament for the first time in program history. But, the Lady Panthers weren't done making history.

Despite trailing Woden 7-4 entering the bottom of the seventh inning of the Class 2A state semifinal, Normangee rallied and won in walk-off fashion by a score of 8 to 7.

The Lady Panthers will look to cap off their historic season in the Class 2A final on Thursday against Bells.

