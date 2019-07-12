BRYAN, Texas — A crash involving a white van and an armored truck has shut down a section of Highway 6 between the University and Briarcrest Drive exits. The northbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted to the Briarcrest Drive access road. It is unknown at this time if there were any other vehicles involved.

The call for help came in just after 11 a.m. It is unknown at this time if there is anyone hurt. An armored truck could be scene on its side on the shoulder of Highway 6. Another vehicle, a white van, was still on the road but its front end was smashed in.

A traffic advisory sent by the Bryan Police Department is asking you to avoid the area until the roadway can be cleared. They don't know how long it will take at this point.

We'll bring you more information as this story develops.

