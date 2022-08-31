Northgate bars face potential hour restrictions

Trevor Goehl opened the doors to his bar "Hydro-Fusion Lounge" nearly two years ago after attending bars in Northgate as a Texas A&M student.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — According to a bar owner in the Northgate District, the College Station Police Department has urged bar-owners to close their doors at midnight, rather than 2 a.m.

Trevor Goehl, the owner of the Hydro Fusion Lounge in Northgate, opened the doors to his business nearly two years ago. Goehl said he regularly went to businesses in Northgate and attended Texas A&M University before graduating in 2015.

Goehl said he started his business to give back to Aggie students who regularly frequent the bars on Northgate.

“I wanted to give that back to other people and kinda help people because the reality of the world sometimes is a little harsh,” said Goehl.

Goehl said that most bars within the Northgate district have seen most of their customers between the hours of 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. However, Goehl said that some employees could likely lose their jobs if the issue were to be passed by the city.

“They have to pay their own way, their own rent, their own bills. They have to work to eat and that’ll be quite a bit of loss,” said Goehl.