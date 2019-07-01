Beginning Friday Jan. 11, the the Northgate Parking Garage will go cashless. Those without debit or credit cards will not be permitted to park in the garage.

The City of College Station published this press release:

In recent years, the City of College Station has noticed a steady decline in cash transactions at the Northgate College Main Parking Garage. More than 80 percent of garage patrons now pay with debit or credit cards.

The entire parking garage industry is rapidly going cashless, and several local garages have already transitioned to this type of system.

Consequently, the Northgate garage will be cashless — and more user-friendly — starting Friday. Going cashless means the garage will operate more efficiently, and Northgate staff can focus on more productive duties.

It also means if you don’t have a debit or credit card, you won’t be allowed to park in the garage. You can use coins to park at one of the city’s 98 single-space street meters or in the pay-by-space meter lot at 310 Church Ave.

If you don’t have a debit or credit card, you also have the option to buy a monthly, six-month or annual pass at a competitive rate. For more information or to purchase a contract, go to cstx.gov/parking or call 979-764-3778.