Adrienne and Alyssa took you on a tour through the Haunted La Salle Hotel in Bryan. They took you back in time to the Ice Age in the Brazos Valley, and now the A-team is tackling superstitions.

The origin of superstitions vary greatly depending on the region you live in and the culture. The A-team interviewed Texas A&M Professor of Hispanic Linguistics Maria Irene Moyna, where she talked about the common superstitions from her home country of Uruguay.

One superstition they talked about was Tuesday the 13th being an unlucky day, similar to Friday the 13th in America. Other superstitions that bring bad luck include sweeping someone’s feet , sweeping at night, and eating the last piece of food.

While superstitions may seem a bit silly at times, they all have a history behind them, as they are used to explain the unexplained and give meaning to things that may be meaningless.

So which superstitions do you believe in? Have an idea for Adrienne and Alyssa to explore next? Contact them at ademoss@kagstv.com and aflores@kagstv.com.

