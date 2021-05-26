National Rifle Association grant to help provide new vests for constable officers

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A National Rifle Association grant will provide new safety gear for Brazos County constables. Brazos County Commissioners voted to accept a $2,500 grant from the NRA which will cover the cost of three new body armor vests.
"Body armor vests expire every years," Constable Donald Lamp said in a press release. "This grant from the NRA will help purchase upgraded vests to ensure our deputies remain safe as they work to protect and serve Brazos County."
The vests will go to deputies in the Brazos County Precinct 2 constable's office which holds eight officers. Three vests will come from the grant while the remaining five will come from the department's capital improvement budget.