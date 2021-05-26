National Rifle Association grant to help provide new vests for constable officers

Deputies in the Brazos County Precinct 2 constable's office will receive them

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A National Rifle Association grant will provide new safety gear for Brazos County constables. Brazos County Commissioners voted to accept a $2,500 grant from the NRA which will cover the cost of three new body armor vests.

"Body armor vests expire every years," Constable Donald Lamp said in a press release. "This grant from the NRA will help purchase upgraded vests to ensure our deputies remain safe as they work to protect and serve Brazos County."