No survivors in June 13 Madisonville plane crash, NTSB confirms

Authorities said the pilot died at the scene but five others were pulled from the wreckage the morning of the crash.

MADISONVILLE, Texas — The NTSB has released its preliminary report on a fatal plane crash that happened on June 13 at the Madisonville Municipal Airport.

The report stated the crash had six fatalities, despite rescue crews pulling five survivors initially out of the crash. KAGS' Jacob Reyes confirmed with Peter Knudson of the NTSB that the five survivors have since died.

The crash happened just before midnight. According to the report, the private pilot, later identified as Apolo Diaz, 68, of Kansas City, died in the crash. NTSB investigators said the plan was identified as being a "personal flight."

According to the report, the plane hit 50 foot trees 680 feet south of the approach end of the runway at Madisonville Municipal Airport.

The wreckage was later found about 550 feet south of the approach end of the runway. The report stated there was no explosion or fire before, during or after the crash.

Upon investigation of the wreckage, NTSB investigators said the propeller had an S-shaped bending that was consistent with engine power and the trees that were along the path of the wreckage had slash marks. This, investigators indicated, that the propeller hit the trees.

The preliminary report stated the wing flaps were fully extended, indicating Diaz was intending to land the plane. The report stated the wreckage did not show at this point any mechanical problems that would have caused the plane to crash.

The plane, a Piper PA-32-260 Cherokee Six, was scheduled to land at 11:55 p.m. Sunday, June 13 at Madisonville Municipal Airport, according to the flight plan. The plane left Port Isabel Cameron County Airport in Port Isabel, Texas just before 9:30 p.m.