A crew of 14 Aggies are scheduled to compete in the USATF Championships being held this weekend at Drake University Stadium. Texas A&M will be represented by six current members of the track and field team along with eight alums.



Action begins Thursday and concludes on Sunday. Coverage of the USATF Championships will be available on NBC Sports Gold, NBC Sports Network and NBC. Live results will be available at flashresults.com.



On Thursday the NBC Sports Gold coverage starts at 1 p.m. (CT), while on Friday it begins at 11:30 a.m. along with a delayed showing on NBC Sports Network at 10 p.m. Saturday's broadcast is at 10 a.m. on NBC Sports Gold with a 3 to 5 p.m. live window on NBC. Sunday's broadcast will be at 11:30 a.m. on NBC Sports Gold with a 3 to 5 p.m. live window on NBC.



Current members of the Texas A&M track and field team competing in the USATF Championships include Shaina Burns (heptathlon), Kristen Clark (javelin), Alex Riba (1500m), Infinite Tucker (400m hurdles), Jacob Wooten (pole vault) and Audie Wyatt (pole vault).



Aggie alums in the meet include Jessica Beard (400m), Donavan Brazier (800m), Aaliyah Brown (100m, 200m), Annie Kunz (heptathlon), Shamier Little (400m hurdles), Ashton Purvis (200m), Jeneba Tarmoh (100m, 200m), and Ameer Webb (200m).



The first final involving Texas A&M will be the women's javelin on Thursday with Kristen Clark , who recently placed eighth in the NCAA Championships, competing in a field of 16 throwers. A best of 184-4 (56.20) ranks Clark sixth among Americans for the 2018 season. The U.S. leader is Kara Winger at 205-7 (62.67) with Ariana Ince, a former volunteer assistant with the Aggies, ranked second at 194-11 (59.42).



Events with first round action on Thursday that will involve Texas A&M athletes include the men's 800m, men's 400m hurdles, men's 1,500m, women's 400 meters and women's 100m. The first round of the women's 400m hurdles follows on Friday along with semifinals in the 400m and 800m while the women's 100m will have semifinals and a final.

