Community honors San Marcos officer killed one year ago

Officer Justin Putnam was killed on April 18, 2020, in an ambush while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — One year after his death, the San Marcos community gathered to honor the life of an officer killed in a deadly police ambush at an apartment complex.

Officer Justin Putnam was killed and two other officers were injured when they responded to a domestic disturbance call on April 18, 2020. Putnam died on the scene while Officers Franco Stewart and Justin Mueller both recovered from life-threatening injuries. They've since returned to duty.

The San Marcos Police Department hosted a public memorial on Sunday, April 18, at Five Mile Dam Park's soccer complex, located at 4440 S. Old Stage Coach Road. It begins at 5:45 p.m.

Putnam grew up in Austin and graduated from Texas State University with honors in 2011. He served the police department for five-and-a-half years. He was assigned to the patrol division and excelled as a field training officer, the police department said. The department added that Putnam is remembered for his care and commitment to the community, both on and off duty.

"We think about Justin every day and the impact he had not only on our lives but on the lives of our community and the many young people he inspired," said Director of Public Safety Chase Stapp. "We lost a true hero, friend and dedicated public servant and we’re glad to finally join together to honor his contributions and ultimate sacrifice."

Officer Putnam often visited Five Mile Dam Park with his dogs, which is why the park was selected for the memorial. It will feature guest speakers and a moment of reflection, with a formal funeral service with full honors to be held at a later date.

Congressman Chip Roy was also in attendance to present flags to officers Stewart and Mueller.

The memorial was open to the public. Guests were encouraged to carpool, as parking space was be limited.