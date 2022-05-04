OFFICIALS: 1 dead in Whitehouse following severe overnight storms

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Officials have confirmed one East Texas resident died during overnight Monday severe storms.
During a news conference early Tuesday, the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office confirmed one person died amid the storm.
The update was given at the Whitehouse Fire Department station regarding damages and power outages in Smith County.
Classes for Whitehouse ISD were canceled for Tuesday due to storm damages.
Another press conference is set for 2 p.m. and CBS19 will bring you that live on CBS19.tv.
