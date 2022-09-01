East Texas officials arrest man for 2007 murder of teen

Chad Carr is being held on $1 million bond.

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from 2020.

An arrest has been made in connection with a 15-year-old cold case murder.

According to the Wood County Sheriffs Office on Wednesday, a warrant was obtained for the arrest of Chad Earl Carr for the 2007 brutal murder of Brittany McGlone, who was 19-years-old at the time.

On Thursday, Wood County officials went to the Dallas and found Carr traveled to the DFW area and located Carr at 2525 Stemmons Freeway.

Carr was brought back to East Texas where he was booked into the Wood County Jail on $1 million bond.