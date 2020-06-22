x
Oil spill from dump truck shuts down HWY 6 at Emerald Parkway

The College Station Police Department says at least four cars went into the ditch, including a tow truck towing another vehicle.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Expect Highway 6 near Emerald Parkway to be shut down until well after noon. That's according to a tweet from the College Station Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene after a report came in that several cars went into the ditch after sliding on the pavement. CSPD then tweeted it was from an oil spill left behind by a passing dump truck. The northbound lanes of the highway have been closed.

At least four cars, including a dump truck were sent into the ditch, police said, but no one was hurt. They said TXDOT was on the way to the location to clean up the spill.

Traffic is being diverted onto the East Feeder Road by FM 2818. They said the cleanup could take a couple of hours and you're encouraged to find an alternate route.

