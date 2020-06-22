Oil spill from dump truck shuts down HWY 6 at Emerald Parkway

The College Station Police Department says at least four cars went into the ditch, including a tow truck towing another vehicle.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Expect Highway 6 near Emerald Parkway to be shut down until well after noon. That's according to a tweet from the College Station Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene after a report came in that several cars went into the ditch after sliding on the pavement. CSPD then tweeted it was from an oil spill left behind by a passing dump truck. The northbound lanes of the highway have been closed.

At least four cars, including a dump truck were sent into the ditch, police said, but no one was hurt. They said TXDOT was on the way to the location to clean up the spill.