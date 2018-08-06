One-armed Grimes County Sheriff’s Patrol Deputy Michael Jason received a 10 year service award in recognition of his years of honorable service.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said in a Facebook post that Jason is admired by everyone that he meets.

“He serves as a mentor to so many with his positive personality and professional conduct and image,” Sowell said. “I have been marveled at the admiration that people young and old have extended to him.”

Sowell also said Jason’s handicap doesn't’t slow him down.

“There is no task or function as a peace officer that he can’t do,” Sowell said.

There is no task or function as a peace officer that he can’t do.”

Jason lost his arm in an accident on his family’s farm when he was 13 years old.

In an interview with KAGS in 2016, Jason said he didn’t consider himself disabled and doesn’t let his injury define what he can or can’t do.

"You have to get a bit more creative than other individuals," says Deputy Jason. "That's basically what I did, I decided to get creative and figure it out how to make things work for me."

© 2018 KAGS