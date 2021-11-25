Bryan police arrest man after suspected assault, shooting on Finfeather Road

Authorities said the man forced his way inside a home of a person he knew and assaulted them.

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man is spending the Thanksgiving holiday in jail after he was arrested on multiple charges Wednesday morning, including firing a gun.

Wilborn Wilson, 37, is charged with burglary, assault, theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.

Officers with the Bryan Police Department were called to the 3500 block of Finfeather Road for reports of shots fired. When they got to the scene, they said Wilson was standing in the parking lot of an apartment complex next to his vehicle. They said they arrested Wilson and as they were placing him into a police car, a shell casing allegedly fell from his clothing.

Officers at the scene said they searched Wilson's car and found marijuana on the floorboard and a loaded gun under the front passenger seat. They said when they ran the serial number, it returned as stolen in a case that was dated on November 13, 2021.

After interviewing witnesses and the alleged victim, authorities said Wilson forced his way into the apartment of a person he knew, assaulted them and threatened to kill them. Wilson then allegedly walked out of the apartment, went to his vehicle and grabbed the gun. The alleged victim said they shut and locked the door of their apartment and that's when Wilson allegedly fired the gun in the parking lot.

Authorities said the victim suffered injuries, but did not want to go to the hospital. Wilson allegedly told authorities he did not know the gun was stolen.