Person killed in early morning shooting in Bryan, no arrests

It happened just after 5 a.m. in the 300 block of North Ennis Street. Officers got to the scene and found one person had been shot. That person later died at the scene.

Police said at this time, they believe the two people know each other. It is not known at this time what led up to the shooting. Police said they have not made any arrests at this time but the investigation is ongoing. They have not yet identified the people involved.