Police: Argument leads to shooting death in Harker Heights High School parking lot

Police identified Quinton Ford, 19, as the victim of the shooting that stemmed from an argument in the high school parking lot.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A 19-year-old man is dead following a shooting in the Harker Heights High School parking lot, according to the Harker Heights Police Department.

The victim, identified as Quinton Ford, was reportedly shot after an argument escalated to a shooting in the school parking lot the night of April 20, police said.

Police were sent to the 1000 block of East Knights Way, the school parking lot, for a report of shots fired around 11 p.m., according to a release. An investigation into the incident found that an argument started between "several" people in the parking lot, which escalated and led to shots being fired and Ford being hit, police said.

The Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation, and is working with the Killeen ISD police, the release said.