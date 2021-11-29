One killed in car crash on West Villa Maria Road

BRYAN, Texas — One person was killed in a car crash in Bryan Monday afternoon, according to the Bryan Police Department. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on the 3600 block of W Villa Maria Rd. near the intersection of Jones Rd.
Multiple witnesses who were at the scene at the time of the crash allegedly told BPD the driver of the Chevrolet SUV crossed the center line into the eastbound lane and crashed head-on into a large gravel truck.
The driver of the SUV died at the scene. Police will release information on their identity at a later time. The truck driver suffered injuries to their back but authorities confirmed it is not life-threatening.
BPD’s Crime Scene and Traffic Unit were on the scene investigating. Authorities said the road will remain until the investigation is complete.