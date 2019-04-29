BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department arrested a suspect who walked into a Post Office angry, displayed a wine bottle, falsely claimed they had a gun and demanded "all the mail," according to the Bryan Police Department.

The customers and employees fled the area and were unharmed. Officers arrived and arrested, Adon Clary, 21, without incident. The Post Office is located at 2121 E. William J Bryan Pkwy.

Adon Clary Mugshot

KAGS

Clary was charged with making a terroristic threat. A search revealed Clary did not have any other weapons other than the wine bottle. Evidence suggested Clary may have been under the influence of alcohol, according to the Bryan Police Department.

As of Monday night, Clary was in the Brazos County Jail and bond had been set.