BRYAN, Texas — Authorities have confirmed one person has died after a car crash at a busy Bryan intersection early Saturday morning.

In a press release given to the media, Officer Kelly McKethan with the Bryan Police Department said the person died on the way to the hospital. Three others were also taken to the hospital but their conditions are not known at this time.

It happened at the intersection of 29th Street and Briarcrest around 4:45 a.m. Saturday. Officer McKethan said the intersection was closed for several hours while police did their investigation into how the crash happened. She said she will release more information later today.

The names of the people involved have not yet been released. We will update you as information becomes available.

MORE ON KAGSTV.COM: