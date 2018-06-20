MILLICAN, Texas- One person died Tuesday afternoon in an all-terrain vehicle accident near Millican, south of College Station.

The Brazos County Sheriff's office responded to a major accident on private property at the end of Millican Creek Trails.

According to the Sheriff's office, three people were riding on the ATV at the time of the accident. Investigators believe it was traveling at a high rate of speed and rolled onto its side while making a turn.

The driver died at the scene and two others received minor injuries.

© 2018 KAGS