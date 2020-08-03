WALKER COUNTY, Texas — Authorities said at least one person is dead after a fiery crash on IH-45 in Walker County Sunday.

In a post on the Walker County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page, authorities said all lanes of IH-45 are closed due to the crash and drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

It happened near mile marker 109 outside of Huntsville, according to authorities. Northbound traffic is being diverted to FM 1375 and southbound traffic is being diverted at Park Road 49. Several agencies have responded to the crash scene, including DPS, crews from New Waverly, Huntsville and Jorgensen.

The crash involved at least one vehicle and a semi. It is unknown if others are involved at this time. This is a developing story. We will update you as more information becomes available. You can also check out the Walker County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page.

