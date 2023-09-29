One year since five were shot dead in McGregor

The suspect in the deadly shooting was indicted on four counts back in November 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

MCGREGOR, Texas — It's been one year since five people were shot and killed in McGregor by Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Around 7:30 a.m. that Thursday morning, police responded to West 8th and Monroe Street to a report of shots fired.

When they arrived on the scene, Jaimes-Hernandez fired at police. Officers fired back, ultimately hitting Jaimes-Hernandez and they were then able to take him into custody.

Jaimes-Hernandez claimed the lives of 38-year-old Monica Delgado, 15-year-old Miguel Avila, 14-year-old Natalie Avila, 47-year-old Lorena Aviles and 20-year-old Natallie Aviles.

A very dark day in the community as McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering stated, "This terrible and senseless act of violence has devastated our town."

The incident even caused Troy ISD to cancel extra-curricular activities for some schools as the tragedy affected so many.

Since the shooting, Jaimes-Hernandez was indicted on Nov. 22, 2022 on two counts of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault, yet it is still unknown when his trial will be set.

When asked about the status of Jaimes-Hernandez's case, McLennan County DA Josh Tetens stated, "Because this case is pending, the law does not allow us to comment on it specifically. In all cases, however, we are committed to working with our law enforcement partners to gather and evaluate all available evidence, and to ensure that justice is done fairly and finally."