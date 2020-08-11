'Our inventory and our ability to ship this season have been destroyed' | Greenberg Smoked Turkeys refunding all orders set to deliver after Nov. 6

TYLER, Texas — Following a disastrous fire Friday night, Greenberg Smoked Turkeys says they will refund all orders set to ship after Nov. 6.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, Greenberg Smoked Turkeys says their inventory and ability to ship this season have been destroyed.
"As we shared previously, there has been a catastrophic fire at our shipping facility," owner Sam Greenberg said. "Both our inventory and our ability to ship this season have been destroyed. We are thankful this occurred after hours and no one was injured! We are already in the process of rebuilding and will be back stronger than ever in 2021. We are refunding all orders set to deliver after November 6, and are deeply sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. We are grateful to have the best customers in the world, and are proud to have been a part of your holiday tradition for so many years. Please invite us back to your table next year!"
Tyler fire crews rushed to the site of Greenberg Smoked Turkeys, Inc., the famed East Texas meat processing plant, for reports of a structure fire and explosion around 8:30 Friday evening.
Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said that when units arrived, they saw significant plumes of black smoke, flames inside the building and debris littering the roadway. The roll-up doors on one end of the building were blown off their hinges, and it was “obvious there had been some type of explosion,” Findley said.
While there are multiple commercial buildings at the Greenberg Turkeys property, located at 221 McMurrey Drive, the units most affected in the event were used largely for storage of turkey product and contained a number of large freezer units, Findley said.
