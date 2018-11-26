COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M will transition to a new bike share system to a new vendor in January, 2019 according to the University's Transportation Services department.

Beginning in January, VeoRide will replace Ofo to offer dockless bikes for use on and around campus. VeoRide already operates in 20 other communities in the United States, using their pay-as-you-go membership plan.

TAMU will have an information and resource table available at the Memorial Student Center from Nov. 26 through Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to answer questions about VeoRide.

How It Works

To rent a bike, customers simply download the VeoRide app and locate a bike. They open Bluetooth on their phone, scan the QR code on the bike or enter the bike’s ID to unlock it, and ride. At the end of the trip, riders must park at designated parking locations on campus and around the city that are identified in the app, and they simply push the button on the bike lock to end the trip.

Program Costs

Current pay-as-you-go pedal bike rental rates start at 50 cents for 15 minutes. Day passes are $6.99 and include unlimited two-hour rides. Standard rates are $28.99/month or $99.99/annually. Additional packages are available at a discount to students, faculty and staff for $15/month, $50/semester or $75/annually and include unlimited one-hour rides.

About Transportation Services

Transportation Services is an empowered team of professionals dedicated to providing efficient, dynamic and innovative fleet, parking and transit services to the Texas A&M University community. Transportation Services supports the teaching, research and public service mission of Texas A&M University, with focus on customer service and communication.

About VeoRide

VeoRide, with offices in West Lafayette, Indiana, and Chicago, Illinois, is an easy-to-use and adaptable dockless micro-mobility share company. Micro-mobility includes all modes of short-distance transportation, including bikes, e-assisted bikes and e-scooters. The company aims to provide multi-modal alternative transportation to cities and college campuses. VeoRide currently operates more than 20 dockless micro-mobility share programs in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Texas, and continues to expand in additional markets each month.

