12 nonprofit organizations come together for fourth annual Bryan-College Station fan drive

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As temperatures continued to remain high the hot summer months, Signature Care held their fourth annual BCS fan drive to make sure certain residents were not left in the heat.

“I recall my family members, my pawpaw and nanny, very hot in the summer and due to limited income and housing, I wish we could provide more for them at that time and we literally thought about it, we’re like how about we give back to Aggieland in that way, give back to our seniors give back to our community,” explained Ashley Allen, Marketing Director of Signature Care.

12 different organizations that specialize in elderly care have seen the need for fans in the community, and want to be a force behind good change this summer.

“We ask questions about their home, do they feel safe in their home and sometimes we notice its extremely hot in the home, is this the temperature you like to keep it at, is there a reason that its at this temperature, and there’s some patients of ours that just don't have the resources to provide A/C units for themselves,” said Paige Peevy with Remarkable Hospice.

The fans collected have proven to be an essential resource in emergency situations.

Claudia Massie form Visiting Angels described what the impact will look like for the people the fans are going to, saying “Typically these cases aren't called in 8-5 Monday through Friday so if an a/c breaks and a case worker comes out to someone's home, they have emergency fans in their vehicles they can drop off so at least that gives them some relief until the following week.”

Last year, the drive collected almost 90 fans, and this year they plan on reaching even more senior citizens.

“We really wanna make sure that we don’t only take care of people here but also taking care of people that surround us in Navasota and Caldwell,” said Brooke Powell with Home Instead.